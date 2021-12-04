GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jalen Slawson had a career-high 33 points plus 13 rebounds as Furman edged past College of Charleston 91-88 in overtime on Friday night.
Alex Hunter scored a career-high 25 points for Furman (6-2). Mike Bothwell added 19 points, including a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
Reyne Smith had 24 points for the Cougars (5-3). Dimitrius Underwood added 15 points and nine rebounds. John Meeks had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
