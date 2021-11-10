GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell scored 22 points apiece as Furman routed North Greenville 118-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Hunter made 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Jalen Slawson had 19 points and eight rebounds for Furman. Conley Garrison added 14 points and six assists.
Draylan Burton had 19 points for the Crusaders. Kameron Hobbs added 14 points and Jacob Redding had 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
