ASHEVILLE, N.C. — JP Pegues scored 28 points and notched an assist on Carter Whitt's go-ahead layup with 47 seconds left in overtime and Furman beat Western Carolina 79-76 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Paladins (17-15) advance to play top-seeded Samford in a Sunday semifinal.

Pegues shot 9 for 21 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (17-15). Marcus Foster scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Pjay Smith Jr. had 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor.

The No. 4 seed Catamounts (22-10) were led by Kamar Robertson with 17 points. Tre Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright pitched in with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Woolbright had a layup with 29 seconds left to force overtime tied at 69.

