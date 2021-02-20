GREENVILLE, S.C. — Devin Wynn ran for 106 yards and a touchdown to help Furman beat Western Carolina 35-7 on Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Wynn became the 13th player in Furman history to reach 2,000 career yards rushing, finishing the game at 2,063.

The Paladins (1-0) finished with 533 yards of total offense and 33 first downs compared to Western Carolina's 109 yards and five first downs. Furman outgained Western Carolina 384-39 and had a 23-1 edge in first downs in the first half.

Furman's first punt of the game came with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter while Western Carolina punted to end every possession except for the end of the first half and its three-play, 12-yard TD drive that came after Jacob Harris' 46-yard interception return ended Furman's opening drive of the game.

It was Furman's first football game in 448 days — the longest span between games since the school's football program did not play for three seasons (1943-45).

The Catamounts (0-4) played three nonconference games during the fall, with two coming against Liberty and North Carolina, which were both in the Top 25 at the time.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25