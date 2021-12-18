LEWISBURG, Pa. — Andrew Funk had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting as Bucknell defeated La Salle 82-70 on Saturday.
Xander Rice had 13 points for Bucknell (3-8). Andre Screen added 13 points and nine rebounds. Alex Timmerman had 12 points.
Jack Clark had 18 points for the Explorers (5-5). Khalil Brantley added 11 points. Josh Nickelberry and Jhamir Brickus each had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
