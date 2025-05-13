Funerals held in Myanmar for pupils and teachers killed in airstrike on school

BANGKOK — Funerals have been held in Myanmar for almost two dozen students and teachers alleged to have been killed in an airstrike on a local school by a ruling military jet fighter.
Local resistance groups and independent media said Tuesday that 20 pupils and 2 teachers died in the attack on Ohe Htein Twin village, in Sagaing region's township of Tabayin, also known as Depayin. Their reports said that as many as 100 people were wounded.
The dead students were from grades 2 to 11, with the youngest seven years old, according to the shadow National Unity Government, which serves as an umbrella organization for opponents of military rule
A member of a local resistance group fighting against army rule told The Associated Press that another student, who was severely injured in Monday's bombing, died Tuesday afternoon while undergoing medical treatment.
The resistance fighter, who requested that neither he nor his group be named for fear of arrest by the military, said the incident occurred while more than 100 students were studying in a school in the village, which has about 500 houses. He denied that any resistance fighters were stationed in the village that was attacked.
Sagaing has been a stronghold of armed resistance to army rule in Myanmar, and the military in recent years has stepped up airstrikes in their fight against resistance forces, which include the armed People's Defense Forces. The resistance has no effective defense against air attacks, which many reports say hit non-military targets.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army's 2021 takeover ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which led to nationwide peaceful protests that escalated into a durable armed resistance denying the army control of much of the country.
A report Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper denied the army had carried out the airstrike, saying malicious media outlets were intentionally spreading fake information. The military's tight control over the media and the relative remoteness of many such incidents makes independent confirmation of what occurred difficult.