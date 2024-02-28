MOSCOW — The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson said.
His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow's southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said Tuesday. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery.
Navalny died in mid-February in one of Russia's harshest penal facilities. Russian authorities said the cause of his death at age 47 is still unknown, and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad. Many Western leaders have already said they hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
A top EU official calls for a new defense industry strategy with locally made arms at its heart
A top European Union official called on Wednesday for a new defense industry strategy to respond to security challenges posed by Russia's war on Ukraine with the purchase of weapons and ammunition made in Europe at its heart.
World
Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday, spokesperson says
The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson said.
Business
Stock market today: World stocks mixed as Wall Street holds steady near record highs
Global markets were mixed on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held near their record levels in a quiet day of trading.
World
Police will be allowed to march in Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardis Gras, but not in uniform
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras organizers agreed Wednesday to relax their ban on police marching in their annual parade with a compromise condition that officers do not wear uniforms.
World
Many in Iran are frustrated by unrest and poor economy. Parliament elections could see a low turnout
Iran is holding parliamentary elections this Friday, yet the real question may not be who gets elected but how many people actually turn out to vote.