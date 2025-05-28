Funeral of 3 siblings killed in Russian strike underscores mounting toll on Ukrainian families

KOROSTYSHIV, Ukraine — Three coffins — one adult-sized, one medium and one child-sized — lay Wednesday inside the Soviet-era Palace of Culture in this northern Ukrainian city, surrounded by dozens of bouquets as a church choir sang farewell prayers.
Hundreds of residents stood in grim silence. Some wept quietly. Others broke down completely.
The funeral was for 8-year-old Tamara, 12-year-old Stanislav, and 17-year-old Roman Martyniuk — siblings from the same family.
They were killed over the weekend when debris from a Russian cruise missile slammed into their home in Korostyshiv, a city of 24,000 residents about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Kyiv, during an aerial barrage. It struck at 3 a.m. as they slept in their beds.
''I saw destruction, great destruction. All the houses were razed and shattered,'' said Volodymyr Demchenko, the family's 77-year-old neighbor, recalling the night when the missile landed 500 meters (yards) from his home.
The children's deaths underscore the mounting toll on Ukrainian families as Moscow ramps up its strikes amid faltering peace efforts. It was one of several recent tragedies in which children and teenagers have died, revealing a grim pattern as hopes for a ceasefire fade and Russian attacks continue to target civilian areas. ''The three kids were incredibly bright, incredibly polite, the smartest, best students, always ready to help, always ready to support others,'' said 22-year-old Yuliia Skok, the eldest sibling's teacher.
Moscow denies targeting civilians, but abundant evidence shows otherwise.
The children's father, still bearing fresh injuries, was released from the hospital to attend the funeral. He and his two surviving children sat beside the coffins — a scene that has become heartbreakingly familiar in a war now grinding through its fourth year. Their mother remained hospitalized.