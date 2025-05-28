Funeral of 3 siblings killed in Russian strike underscores mounting toll on Ukrainian families

The children's deaths underscore the mounting toll on Ukrainian families as Moscow ramps up its strikes amid faltering peace efforts. It was one of several recent tragedies in which children and teenagers have died, revealing a grim pattern as hopes for a ceasefire fade and Russian attacks continue to target civilian areas. ''The three kids were incredibly bright, incredibly polite, the smartest, best students, always ready to help, always ready to support others,'' said 22-year-old Yuliia Skok, the eldest sibling's teacher.