People are rallying around an abandoned dog that was found last week malnourished and with his mouth wired shut in a wooded area on St. Paul’s East Side.

A fundraiser by Rescued Pets Are Won­der­ful (RPAW) in Blaine has brought in more than $17,000 to cover medical expenses for the pit bull called Riptide.

The Humane Society of the Unit­ed States on Tuesday offered a $5,000 re­ward in hopes of generating tips that might lead authorities to those who left the dog for dead.

“Riptide has a long way to go, but we know he has the support of so many,” Liz Gigler wrote on the volunteer animal rescue organization’s Face­book page. “Words are not able to explain this guy went through.”

An animal control agent acting on a call from a citizen found the pup covered with maggots last Thursday in the vicinity of E. 4th and Clarence streets. The dog’s back leg was tied to a tree and a ziptie around his muzzle, preventing the dog from being able to bark or eat, said Suzanne Donovan, a spokeswoman with St. Paul’s Department of Safety and Inspections. Both the rope and ziptie had cut the dog to the bone, she said.

It wasn’t immediately known how long Riptide had been in the woods, but Donovan said she believes he may have been there for up to two weeks.

The dog was taken to RPAW, a volunteer organization that says it has rescued and found homes for almost 4,000 animals since 2004.

Riptide’s rear leg was amputated this week and his mouth will need “revision procedures,” Gigler said

“This guy endured days [and] weeks like this, “ Gigler wrote. “He survived and we intend to give him our all to get him back to health.”

Riptide is expected to make a full re­cov­er­y, said Melissa Tedrowe with the Humane Society of the Unit­ed States.

During economic downturns and times of rising unemployment such as that brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humane Society sees an in­crease in cases in which people abandon pets when they lose their job, Tedrowe said.

But Riptide’s case goes far beyond somebody making a choice to buy groceries or provide for a dog.

“This was deliberate cruelty,” Tedrowe said. “This had a level of intentional maliciousness.”

People with information on this case were asked to call St. Paul Animal Control at 651-266-1100.