Northstar trains will not run for Twins games this year, and that has elevated a contentious funding spat between Anoka County and Metro Transit with each pointing fingers at each other for cutting the popular service.

Metro Transit says it can't afford to run special trains for Twins games without receiving the money it was expecting from Anoka County to operate the commuter rail line, which runs from Big Lake to downtown Minneapolis and includes stops in the Anoka County cities of Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley.

But Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte said the decision to pull the plug on service for Twins games rests solely with the Met Council, which oversees Metro Transit and decides when trains will run and for what purpose.

"It has become political," Schulte said.

Anoka County is one of five funding sources that cover Northstar's costs. In 2018, the county signed a five-year Master Operating Funding Agreement that called for it to cover 34% of Northstar's costs through the end of this year, Metro Transit said.

Under that agreement, which Metro Transit says is in effect, the county owes just over $2 million for the last six months of 2020, $2 million for all of 2021 and $3.9 million for this year, according to figures provided by the transit agency.

Metro Transit has received payment from every funding partner except Anoka County, the transit agency said. Sherburne and Hennepin counties and the Minnesota Department of Transportation have paid in full.

Anoka county believes it was overbilled by $750,000 in 2020 and 2021 since Metro Transit cut Northstar service by 70% when ridership plunged due to the pandemic, including ending service on weekends and for Twins games. Currently just two inbound and two outbound trains run each weekday, down from four in each direction before the pandemic. Twins, Vikings and weekend trains have been scuttled, too, yet the Met Council "is still demanding full funding," Schulte said.

The county, however, has not signed yearly operating agreements for either 2021 or 2022. The yearly agreements have different amounts of money tied to them. With so many fewer trains running, the county in 2020 asked the Met Council reduce its bill for the service.

"We continue to ask them to meet with us to negotiate a fair agreement," Schulte said. "We look forward to having more meetings" with the Met Council and its Chairman Charlie Zelle.

The county received those revised numbers last week and are reviewing them. But even when payment is made, Metro Transit's service plan does not include weekend or trains for Twins games, and the county has no decision-making authority about Northstar operations, a county spokesman said.

"Our main priority remains providing Northstar commuters more daily options to use this service to get to and from their jobs, which is the primary purpose for the train," the spokesman said.

Metro Transit provided 81,561 rides on Northstar trains for Twins games in 2019, the last year COVID-19 attendance restrictions for all or part of the season were not in place. The service operated for 64 of the team's home games that year, but did not operate in 2020 or 2021.

"Metro Transit would like to be able to provide more Northstar service, including to Twins games, but cannot prudently take on additional costs of doing so without receipt of operating funds expected from Anoka County," the transit agency said in a statement. "The Metropolitan Council continues to work with Anoka County regarding Northstar service levels and the county's funding commitment."

Suspending trains for Twins games and other special events comes as talk has resurfaced once again about Northstar's fate, with some suggesting the 41-mile rail line should be mothballed and replaced with bus service.

John Brillhart, of Fridley, is a Twins season ticket holders and with his wife and three boys frequently takes the Northstar to Target Field. He says the train is popular and hopes it can be reinstated.

"That is when they are packed," Brillhart said.

Until then, for those going to the games, "it's simple, make alternative plans,' said Matt Hoy, the baseball team's senior vice president of operations. And he added, "contact your City Council and your area Met Council representative."