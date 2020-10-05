Trick or treating may be on the ropes this year, but we’ve got a fun and safe activity the whole family can enjoy: dressing up your pet for the annual Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

As in past years, we’re hoping to see costumes that range from scary to Minnesota-themed to inspired by pop culture and current events.

You can enter multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos — as long as it’s your pet wearing the costume and your photograph. (For best results, try shooting your costumed pet with a neutral background. No Photoshopping.)

Our panel of judges will award prizes for first, second and third place, plus best in show. There will also be a people’s choice award for the top vote-getter in online public voting.

By entering a photograph, you give the Star Tribune the right to publish it on any of our platforms in perpetuity.

Here’s how to enter:

Upload your best images to startribune.com/petcontest2020 by midnight Oct. 21.

Be sure to include contact information and feel free to add comments on the costume concept, creative challenges and willingness of your pet to be a model.

Voting on the people’s choice winner will run Oct. 22-25.

Photos of the winning entries will be published in the Star Tribune on Oct. 31.

Need some inspiration? Find the 2019 contest winner and finalists at startribune.com. □

Richard Chin