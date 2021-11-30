NEW YORK — CJ Fulton had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists as Lafayette routed Columbia 73-50 on Monday night.

Tyrone Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for Lafayette (2-4). Leo O'Boyle added 11 points. Kyle Jenkins had 10 points.

Josh Odunowo had 11 points for the Lions (2-5). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 11 points. Patrick Harding had 12 rebounds.

Liam Murphy, the Lions' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com