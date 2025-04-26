Full-strength Wolves take series lead into Game 4 vs. Lakers, as health looms large in NBA playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have the assets to repeat or even surpass their run last year to the Western Conference finals, with a go-to player who's one of the biggest stars in the game, a couple of shutdown defenders, and a productive and versatile bench, to name a few.
They're playing at full strength, too, which goes a long way toward success in the NBA playoffs.
After navigating extended injury absences for three of their top six scorers, the Timberwolves got healthy in plenty of time for the postseason. Boosted by better size, depth, defense and chemistry than their first-round opponent, they're up 2-1 on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The other clear edge they have on the Lakers entering Game 4 on their home court? Health.
Luka Doncic struggled through a stomach illness in Game 3 and had only 17 points, the second-lowest total in a playoff game of his spectacular career. Even if he's feeling better, he only has 40 hours to rest between games.
''Hopefully, whatever's going on, he feels better on Sunday,'' coach J.J. Redick said. ''I'm not a doctor.''
Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James is in good shape. The NBA's all-time leading scorer had 38 points in Game 3, the most in postseason history by a player 40 or older, exactly two weeks after he strained his left hip flexor.
''He's moving better. Seems like he's getting healthier by the day,'' Redick said.