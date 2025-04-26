Full-strength Wolves take series lead into Game 4 vs. Lakers, as health looms large in NBA playoffs

What to Know: Detroit has lost eight straight home playoff games since 2008, one short of a dubious NBA record held by Philadelphia (1968-71). The Pistons need Cade Cunningham to shine — and his teammates to hit their 3-pointers. Cunningham joined LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Rick Barry as the only players with at least 24 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in an NBA playoff game, but the All-Star point guard also missed 15 of 25 shots and had six turnovers in the Game 3 loss. Malik Beasley had a franchise-record 319 made 3-pointers during the regular season, ranking second in the league, but he was 2 of 10 beyond the arc in Game 3.