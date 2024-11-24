Fulks' 24 lead Milwaukee over Wofford 76-74

MILWAUKEE — Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee's 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night.
Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee's 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 1:56AM
Fulks shot 8 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-2). AJ McKee scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Corey Tripp and Dillon Bailey each scored 18 points for the Terriers (2-4).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
