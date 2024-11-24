Sports

Fulks' 24 lead Milwaukee over Wofford 76-74

Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee's 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 1:56AM

MILWAUKEE — Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee's 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

Fulks shot 8 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-2). AJ McKee scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Corey Tripp and Dillon Bailey each scored 18 points for the Terriers (2-4).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Duchene scores in the 3rd period as the Stars beat the Lightning 4-2

Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz scored in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Saturday night.

Sports

Magic beat Pistons 111-100 behind Franz Wagner's 30 points

Sports

Sidney Crosby scores 600th career NHL goal, but Penguins fall to Utah 6-1