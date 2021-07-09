In 1961, when she was 10, Gwen Goldman sent a letter to New York Yankees General Manager Roy Hamey, offering her services as a bat girl. Hamey responded, "In a game dominated by men, a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout." Goldman kept the letter from Hamey on her bulletin board for 60 years, and her daughter recently forwarded it to the current general manager, Brian Cashman.

Goldman was invited to Yankee Stadium on June 28 to fulfill her dream, United Press International reported. Her visit included a tour of the clubhouse, meet-and-greet with players and coaches, and photos with umpires — plus she got to throw out the first pitch wearing a full pinstripe Yankees uniform. "Sixty years thinking about this, and here it is," Goldman said.

Deer alert

Deer are not native to Australia, which might explain why two sunbathers in Royal National Park ran into the bush when a deer startled them on a nudist beach on June 27. The men got lost, called for help, and a police rescue helicopter plucked them from the forest, Reuters reported. Unfortunately for them, they were found to be breaching a COVID-19 lockdown put in place in response to the delta variant, and both were charged with fines.

Cashing in

A man in Waterboro, Maine, was arrested on June 27 for a theft from a Walmart, the Associated Press reported. The man tried to use two counterfeit $100 bills to post his bail. He was returned to jail and charged with forgery.

A phantom raid

In Gillette, Wyo., a 62-year-old man called the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on June 24 to ask why he hadn't been arrested the day before, when officers raided his home. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds asked him why he ought to be arrested, and the man admitted that he had used methamphetamine — which might shed light on the fact that his house was never raided even though he thought it had been, the Associated Press reported. Deputies caught up with him as he was driving and arrested him for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Copping a plea

While impersonating a police officer on June 10, Vincent Vinny Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, La., picked the wrong guy to pull over. Law & Crime reported that an off-duty sheriff's deputy was driving when the vehicle behind him began "flashing his headlights continuously." The deputy pulled into a convenience store parking lot, followed by Marks, who approached his car, presented a badge and "represented himself as being a police officer." The off-duty officer recognized Marks from a domestic incident earlier in the year, and Marks was arrested for impersonation of a peace officer.

All's well that ends well

Colin Steer, 70, was replacing some floor joists in the home he and his wife bought in 1988 in England when he noticed a dip in the floor in the living room, Steer told the Mirror. Beneath it, he found a well. Steer has been digging down into the well, having cleared about 17 feet of debris from it, including a sword that he believes could date to medieval times. Steer believes the well might be 500 years old.

