Fugitive's girlfriend charged with aiding breakout at New Orleans jail where she once worked

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities arrested a former New Orleans jail employee on Monday and accused her of aiding in the 10-inmate breakout at the facility last month, which included an escape by her boyfriend — a convicted murderer.
The former jail employee, Darriana Burton, 28, is one of at least 16 people arrested and accused of aiding the escape of the inmates on May 16. Authorities said only two remain at large: her boyfriend, Derrick Groves, and Antoine Massey, who is facing charges of rape, kidnapping and domestic battery.
The group of inmates escaped by yanking open a faulty cell door, removing a toilet, crawling through a hole and scaling a barbed wire fence in the early morning hours when a lone guard left to get food.
Two days before the escape, Groves made a FaceTime video call to Burton using a jail-issued iPad. During that call, she helped him speak with a man who police did not identify. The conversation was ''intentionally vague'' and appeared to coordinate communication on other, unmonitored lines, according to a police affidavit for Burton's arrest.
In another call shortly after, the same man warned Groves against escaping, saying it would be a ''bad move'' that would trigger a manhunt. He told Groves to seek release via the judicial system.
The exchange showed Burton's direct role in helping with Groves' escape, according to the arrest affidavit.
Burton faces a felony charge for conspiracy to commit simple escape.
According to other police reports, Burton also allegedly ''picked up'' and transported another fugitive, Lenton Vanburen, to a relative's home during his escape.