FTC abandons Biden-era effort to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Republican-controlled Federal Trade Commission is abandoning a Biden-era effort to block Microsoft's purchase of ''Call of Duty'' video game maker Activision Blizzard.
In an order issued Thursday, the FTC said it had determined that ''the public interest is best served by dismissing the administrative litigation in this case.''
It was the second time in one day that the FTC pulled out of litigation begun during the Biden administration. Earlier Thursday, the FTC said it was dismissing a lawsuit against PepsiCo that was filed by the Democratic-controlled FTC in January.
Microsoft announced a $69 billion acquisition of Activision in January 2022. It's one of the most expensive tech acquisitions in history and was designed to boost sales of Microsoft's Xbox gaming console, which has lagged in sales behind Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo.
In December 2022, the Federal Trade Commission – then led by Democratic Chairwoman Lina Khan -- sued to temporarily block the acquisition, saying it would let Microsoft suppress competitors who want access to Xbox and its subscription content.
In July 2023, the U.S. District Court in Northern California denied the FTC's request to pause the acquisition, but the FTC appealed. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court also denied the FTC's request.
In the meantime, Microsoft completed its purchase of Activision in October 2023 after it won approval from Britain's competition watchdog, which had also considered blocking the merger.
Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chairman and president, said Thursday in a statement on X that the decision is a victory for video game players and for ''common sense in Washington D.C.''