FSU students who endured Parkland shooting urge Florida lawmakers to defend gun control law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida students who were traumatized by the 2018 Parkland school shooting — and last week's deadly shooting at Florida State University — are urging lawmakers in the Republican-controlled statehouse not to roll back gun restrictions they passed in the wake of the killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Gun rights activists have been fighting to unravel the 2018 law since it was passed, including a provision that raised the state's minimum age to buy a gun to 21. Gov. Ron DeSantis and some Republican lawmakers have argued that if an 18-year-old Floridian can serve in the military, they should be able to purchase a firearm.
In the wake of the FSU shooting, student activists — including double mass-shooting survivors — are walking the halls of the Capitol building, lobbying lawmakers to support gun control policies in the final two weeks of the legislative session, which is scheduled to end May 2.
''No one should ever have to experience a school shooting — let alone two — just to have to beg lawmakers to care enough to stop the next one,'' said Stephanie Horowitz, who was a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 and is now a grad student at FSU.
Two people were killed and six others injured in the shooting last Thursday that terrorized FSU's campus, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the state Capitol. Logan Rubenstein, a 21-year-old junior at FSU, says it could have been much worse, if a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers hadn't taken action after Parkland.
Rubenstein believes gun restrictions passed by the Legislature in 2018 helped prevent the FSU shooter from carrying out more carnage — like what happened at Rubenstein's high school in Parkland seven years ago.
Rubenstein was in eighth grade at nearby Coral Springs Middle School when a 19-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Investigators say the suspect in the FSU shooting, a 20-year-old student at the university named Phoenix Ikner, armed himself with a handgun that was the former service weapon of his stepmother, a local sheriff's deputy. Under the state's current laws, he couldn't legally buy a rifle from a federally licensed dealer.