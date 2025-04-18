FSU shooting victims include a school employee whose dad was a Cuban exile turned CIA operative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman opened fire at Florida State University, sending students fleeing from the student union and putting the Tallahassee, Florida, campus under lockdown.
Authorities have identified the shooter as Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old Florida State student who is the son of a sheriff's deputy. He began firing with his mother's former service weapon before he was shot and wounded by officers when he refused to comply with commands, investigators said.
Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, which began around lunchtime Thursday just outside the student union.
Officials have also not identified the victims, though family members have said that university employee Robert Morales was one of those who were killed. Here is what we know about Morales.
Robert Morales
Robert Morales was a university dining coordinator who had worked at Florida State since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.
''Today we lost my younger Brother, he was one of the victims killed at FSU,'' Ricardo Morales Jr. posted on social media late Thursday. ''He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I'm glad you were in my life.''
Morales had studied criminology at the school in the early 1990s, according to the LinkedIn profile.