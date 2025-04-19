Frustration follows yet another season after Sabres extend NHL-record playoff drought to 14 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were no feelings of satisfaction on Saturday, unlike the ones Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams expressed two years ago when Buffalo showed signs of progress in finishing a mere two points out of playoff contention.
And there were no mentions of palm trees or low taxes, as Adams did amid a 13-game skid in December, when lamenting the advantages other NHL markets enjoyed over Buffalo in luring high-end talent.
All that was left was frustration, with Adams fixing the blame on himself after the Sabres extended their NHL-record playoff drought to a 14th season, and some 18 months after he had declared the team's competitive window being open.
''It's not good enough. That would be the first thing I would say,'' Adams said during a near hour-long news conference two days after the Sabres finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings and 26th overall.
''To be honest, I believe we should be a playoff team right now and we failed,'' he added, referring to the message he intends to deliver owner Terry Pegula in an upcoming meeting. ''So it's owning that, taking my responsibility for that, and then moving past that and saying, 'Here's how I see us improving, and what we can do to fix it.'''
Though acknowledging he's received no assurances from Pegula, Adams said he has no reason to believe any front-office shuffles loom following his fifth season as GM.
What's clear though is Adams acknowledging he's running out of chances to build a competitor.
''I understand the urgency,'' he said. ''I do believe that we're closer than further. But the words are the words. We need to win hockey games.''