Frustrated Americans await the economic changes they voted for with Trump

The Peterson Institute for International Economics, a leading think tank, has estimated that Trump's policies would slash the U.S. gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — by between $1.5 trillion and $6.4 trillion through 2028. Peterson also estimated that Trump's proposals would drive prices sharply higher within two years: Inflation, which would otherwise come in at 1.9% in 2026, would instead jump to between 6% and 9.3% if Trump's policies were enacted in full.