Frozen Four or NHL playoffs, stage not too big for Wild 19-year-old Zeev Buium

''I was not ready when I came into professional hockey, that's for sure,'' Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "I took my time in the American (Hockey) League, and thank God for it. I do not know what he's going through and what he's thinking about, but he's a way better person than I was at that age. It's kind of crazy he's 19, but there's a reason why he was drafted so high and the buzz around him.