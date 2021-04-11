GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Bobby Trivigno, UMass: Winger had a goal against St. Cloud State to go along with his two assists in the semifinal win over Minnesota Duluth. He was named the tournament's most outstanding performer.

2. Philip Lagunov, UMass: Center's highlight-reel shorthanded goal in the second period gave the Minutemen a 3-0 lead.

3. Filip Lindberg, UMass: Goalie returned from COVID-19 protocol after missing the semifinal and had a 25-save shutout.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Shots on goal for St. Cloud State through the game's first 30 minutes.

11-4 Faceoff advantage for Massachusetts in the second period as it stretched its lead to 4-0.

4 Consecutive national championships by NCHC teams, a streak ended Saturday by Massachusetts of Hockey East.

Randy Johnson