First Semifinal RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Nolan Walker, St. Cloud State: Junior center scored the winning goal with 54 seconds left on a redirection, added an assist.

2. Nathan Smith, Minnesota State: Sophomore center scored two power-play goals, won 17 of 29 faceoffs.

3. Kyler Kupka, St. Cloud State: Sophomore left winger had a goal and an assist.

By the numbers

3 Points for the Huskies' fourth line of Joe Molenaar, Will Hammer and Jared Cockrell.

Plus-3 Rating for Kupka and Huskies captain Spencer Meier.

5 Game-high shots by Smith and Mavericks teammate Ryan Sandelin.

Randy Johnson