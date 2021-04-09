First Semifinal RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Nolan Walker, St. Cloud State: Junior center scored the winning goal with 54 seconds left on a redirection, added an assist.
2. Nathan Smith, Minnesota State: Sophomore center scored two power-play goals, won 17 of 29 faceoffs.
3. Kyler Kupka, St. Cloud State: Sophomore left winger had a goal and an assist.
By the numbers
3 Points for the Huskies' fourth line of Joe Molenaar, Will Hammer and Jared Cockrell.
Plus-3 Rating for Kupka and Huskies captain Spencer Meier.
5 Game-high shots by Smith and Mavericks teammate Ryan Sandelin.
Randy Johnson
