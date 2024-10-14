Frosty start to Tuesday; warmer by MEA break

Up until the past few days, we have been basking in some extended summer warmth. While some of you may like that, it hasn’t been the best weather for fall color hikes. This past Sunday was the first day with a below-average high since Sept. 22. Since Sept. 1, we’ve had only seven days with a below-average high — and (through Sunday) it was the warmest such period on record. Meanwhile, we’re sitting at the second warmest start to the year.