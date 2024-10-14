By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Frosty start to Tuesday; warmer by MEA break
Up until the past few days, we have been basking in some extended summer warmth. While some of you may like that, it hasn’t been the best weather for fall color hikes. This past Sunday was the first day with a below-average high since Sept. 22. Since Sept. 1, we’ve had only seven days with a below-average high — and (through Sunday) it was the warmest such period on record. Meanwhile, we’re sitting at the second warmest start to the year.
It’s a frosty start Tuesday and will be again Wednesday morning. Breezy weather later this week helps pump highs back to the upper 60s and 70s for Thursday and Friday. A few passing showers with a frontal boundary will be possible Friday night and Saturday, but that front lifts back north this weekend, keeping highs in the 60s and 70s through early next week.
If you’ve missed seeing Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in the evening sky, you still have some time. Look toward the west-southwest shortly after sunset. Over the next couple of weeks it’ll get dimmer and dimmer, so your best opportunity is soon.