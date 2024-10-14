Weather

Frosty start to Tuesday; warmer by MEA break

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 9:33PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

Up until the past few days, we have been basking in some extended summer warmth. While some of you may like that, it hasn’t been the best weather for fall color hikes. This past Sunday was the first day with a below-average high since Sept. 22. Since Sept. 1, we’ve had only seven days with a below-average high — and (through Sunday) it was the warmest such period on record. Meanwhile, we’re sitting at the second warmest start to the year.

It’s a frosty start Tuesday and will be again Wednesday morning. Breezy weather later this week helps pump highs back to the upper 60s and 70s for Thursday and Friday. A few passing showers with a frontal boundary will be possible Friday night and Saturday, but that front lifts back north this weekend, keeping highs in the 60s and 70s through early next week.

If you’ve missed seeing Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in the evening sky, you still have some time. Look toward the west-southwest shortly after sunset. Over the next couple of weeks it’ll get dimmer and dimmer, so your best opportunity is soon.

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More
Weather

Frosty start to Tuesday; warmer by MEA break

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas
Weather

Douglas: Frost, freeze likely this week; 70s Friday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas
Weather

Douglas: With chilly gusts, it’ll feel like fall at last

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas