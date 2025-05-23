Frost forward Curl-Salemme finds solace among the boos she's attracting in PWHL role as 'villain'

Amid the choruses of boos, crosschecks and on-line social media attacks directed at Britta Curl-Salemme for what's seemed like most of her rookie PWHL season, the Minnesota Frost forward was able to experience a few moments of clarity and joy in the playoffs.
They came Thursday night, when Curl-Salemme forced overtime by converting a rebound with 16 seconds left in regulation and then scored 16:24 into the extra period of a 2-1 victory in Ottawa to even the best-of-five Walter Cup Finals series at 1.
If the two clutch goals placed an even bigger target on the 25-year-old's back, then so be it, Curl-Salemme said during a Zoom conference call Friday when asked if she considered herself being the PWHL's first ''villain.''
''I'm sure some people think that. I try not to get too involved with the outside noise or perspectives. I don't think that's helpful to me,'' she said, in preparing for Game 3 at Minnesota on Saturday. ''If that's the way it shakes out and I'm doing my job and doing what I am proud of, and the things I'm supposed to be doing, then that may be it. But, yeah, I'm not too worried about it.''
Curl-Salemme's transition from winning three NCAA titles at Wisconsin to the professional ranks hasn't gone smoothly. She's gained a polarizing reputation for her physical style, which has drawn three suspensions this season, and for her on-line support of transphobic messaging, for which she apologized in a video post days after being drafted in the second round in June.
As much as Curl-Salemme, from Bismarck, North Dakota, has hoped to move forward, the booing crowd in Ottawa — she was loudly heckled while conducting a TV interview between periods coming off the ice — was a stark reminder.
''I can't really speak to the reasons behind it or anything,'' Curl-Salemme said.
''I'm sure it's annoying as hell being an opponent or being an opposing fan, the style that I play. I kind of try to embrace that, obviously, to a certain point,'' she added. ''I want to be a nuisance. I want to make it hard to play against me.''