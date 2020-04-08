Frontier Airlines is about to move its flight operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The first flight at the new digs will be on April 16, with a scheduled arrival from Denver, the airport announced Wednesday.

“The move will allow Frontier to grow operations … where there is more flexibility with gate assignments,” said airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski. At the outset, Frontier will use Gate H9 at Terminal 2.

In turn, the Metropolitan Airports Commission will gain space in Terminal 1 for airline counters and room for people to get around, Scovronski said.

The move will also reduce the number of vehicles using the Terminal 1 inbound roadways, at least initially, she said.

Frontier Airlines has operated at MSP airport since 1995, the entire time at Terminal 1.

It currently operates one daily flight in each direction, five days a week between MSP and the Denver International Airport.