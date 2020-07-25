FRONTENAC STATE PARK, MINN. – Since COVID-19 shrank their worlds, more Twin Cities residents are traveling southeast to Frontenac State Park to admire its panoramic views of Lake Pepin, trudge up its steep bluffside trails and stroll down its undulating prairie paths.

Meanwhile, the locals, preferring wilder terrain, have been exploring 159 adjacent acres that in June quietly became part of the park. Gobsmacked, many describe the land — oak savanna, limestone-sandstone bluffs and restored prairie — as even more striking than the established park.

Bruce Ause of Wacouta, a volunteer interpretive naturalist for the park, is among those who struggled to find words to describe the beauty and significance of the addition, which lies on the park’s southwestern border.

“Any part of it lends you a different vista in a transition area between hardwood forest and prairie,” he said. “It’s really spectacular.”

Thanks to the Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota, which bought the land, then shepherded it to public use, Frontenac State Park is now bigger and wilder.

The land in question, which includes a bluffside area traditionally known as Waconia Cliffs, was sold to the council in 2017 by an owner who had cleared it of fences, old tires and truckloads of other junk after buying it from a bison farmer, according to Kiki Sonnen of the Frontenac State Park Association.

With help from Rep. Barb Haley and Sen. Mike Goggin, both R-Red Wing, the park’s legally authorized boundaries were expanded to allow for purchase of the land from Parks & Trails. The sale was completed on June 26.

“In 2015, I went up there for the first time with Father Mike [Tegeder, the late Catholic priest who once led the park association], who said right away, ‘This absolutely has to be public land,’ ” said Sonnen, a former St. Paul City Council member with deep ties to the area. “My God, we were looking down at the tops of trees, down at hawks; we were so high up.”

It’s just a matter of time before more park visitors discover these less traveled paths.

No state park signs mark the property along Goodhue County Road 2 between New and Old Frontenac, accessible only on foot.

Winding mowed trails lead to the bluffs overlooking New Frontenac and its pond and beyond to Lake Pepin, Lake City, even western Wisconsin. Heading back down the bluff, especially at sunset, hikers cross broad meadows where wild turkeys bob and teenage whitetail fawns, resplendent in their reddish summer coats, dart amid the asters, milkweed, bee balm and bluebird houses.

Usually, no one else is there. But soon enough, many will be.

The number of visitors to the park has been steadily increasing, and the expansion will allow for them to spread out. Amenities — trails, possibly picnic areas and campsites — may be added down the line.

Haley, of Wacouta, said she was happy to help with the process of expanding the park.

“I’ve spent a lot of time there, cross-country skiing, taking my kids to the sledding hill when they were little, hiking the trails,” she said.

Haley, Sonnen and Ause all expressed relief that the land will remain wild and public rather than becoming a high-end residential development, accessible to only a few.

“The park is just a jewel, and now it’s even better,” Sonnen said.

No one is more delighted than the locals.

Jamie Lorentzen of Old Frontenac, who with his wife, Jane, has extensively explored the land, said he loves the “intimate vistas of bluffs, lakes, meadows, prairies and farmlands.”

“I am grateful that this spectacular landscape has been protected from development and is available for us all to experience,” he said.