From the steppes with shamanism: The Hu makes hits with praises to the sky deity

Front man Temuulen ''Temka'' Naranbaatar, 34, who plays an electric ''tovshuur,'' a gold-embossed three-stringed lute, said he was on a spiritual search about the time he joined up with the band in 2016. ''I was not much of a believer if you will,'' he said through a translator in a pre-show interview in Tacoma. ''I was curious what the Christian church had to offer and just visited with my friends a couple of times. But it was nothing more than that.''