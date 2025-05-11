From the left and right, US Catholics hope new pope fulfills their hopes

NEW YORK — News that the global Catholic church would get its first-ever U.S.-born pope was welcomed by Catholics across the ideological spectrum in Pope Leo XIV 's homeland, raising the question of whether he might be able to ease some of the deep divisions within its ranks.
From U.S. Catholics to the left of the ideological center, there is optimism that Leo will carry on Pope Francis' outreach to poor and marginalized people, including migrants, and provide a counterweight to policies of the Trump administration that distress them. To the right, there is hope the new pope will faithfully uphold Catholic doctrine, including opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage and women's ordination.
One reason for optimism: The new pope has made clear — in his remarks and his choice of a motto — that unity within the global church will be a paramount priority.
''In these early days, he's still an empty vessel,'' said Steven Millies, a public theology professor at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. ''Until we all get to know him better, we can pour our expectations into him.''
Notre Dame Provost John McGreevy, a historian of Catholicism, said he was ''completely stunned'' after the papal announcement, having shared the conventional wisdom that a pope from the U.S. was a near-impossibility.
But Leo ''is a global Catholic citizen,'' McGreevy said, citing the pontiff's time in Peru, at the Vatican and leading an international religious order.
''Even though he's an American, and we're super proud that he's American, it's hard to think of someone more embedded in a lot of the global church,'' he said.
What will Pope Leo's relation with U.S. Catholics be?