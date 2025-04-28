From Simple to Sophisticated: Energy Savings Tips

As the summer heat approaches, Minnesota businesses are facing a common challenge: how to keep their customers comfortable and employees productive while managing control of energy costs.
With commercial electricity usage* growing by approximately 3.5% annually, this demand can add to price pressure. Plus, ventilation and cooling* can be up to 30% of the energy used in commercial buildings. The good news, there are plenty of things a business can do to help contain costs without sacrificing comfort.
Take control, the smart way:
Generally, increasing thermostat settings for air cooling by 1° to 2° Fahrenheit change can help reduce energy use by 1-4%. Plus, this slight uptick amount goes unnoticed by most people. This is easy to accomplish with a smart thermostat or building energy management system.
Smart thermostats can also be programmed to reduce energy use during unoccupied hours in the evening or on weekends. By scaling back cooling when unneeded, your building can run even leaner. You can even establish a good working schedule and take advantage of pre-cooling areas when and where needed in your building to take advantage of lower, off-peak electric rates.
Smart Thermostats also provide flexible remote control, useful energy monitoring capabilities, and secure system access benefits. Leverage smart thermostats by targeting low-use rooms such as break rooms or cafeterias and make energy-saving adjustments after use.
This summer, reducing your energy costs and keeping your customers content and workforce productive will happen when the cooling is balanced by setting it appropriately for specific areas. With a smart thermostat, you can adjust the temperature as you like and watch the smart thermostat respond to your business’s lifestyle and schedule.
Set a cleaning routine: