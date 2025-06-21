From scandal to strategy: Kyle Moyer's new role at Arrow McLaren Racing

''And Kyle is a people person, he's that kind of guy that captivates people and people want to work for Kyle,'' Kanaan continued. ''At the same time, he is very direct and he will call you out and he makes it so every person I've ever seen working for Kyle wanted to work for Kyle. That's something that I experienced in my career and that is probably the biggest thing. The respect that I have for the guy is unbelievable.''