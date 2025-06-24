From playbooks to power moves: Athletes and visionaries reshaping college sports management

''I'm there in the summertime. I can be visible. I can go play with the recruits. I can go play with the players and talk to them, give them advice and ultimately help them achieve their dreams,'' Young said. "I've talked to a few players already. It's important to me. I mean it's not that time-consuming or something that can distract me from my game or what I got going on, but I do have a lot of free time and now I can use some of my free time talking to some of these younger kids and helping build my program''