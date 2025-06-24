From playbooks to power moves: Athletes and visionaries reshaping college sports management

College athletic departments are scrambling. Players are transferring season to season, top talent is demanding big contracts and millions of dollars will start flowing directly from schools to their rostered athletes as early as next week.
That is way too much work for a coach or even a coaching staff. Enter the general manager, a position that dates back nearly 20 years but only recently has exploded in popularity for schools desperate to stay on top of details. The GM has become a key to success for programs looking to be in the mix for conference and national championships. From business schools to the NFL and NBA, schools are searching for the right people to fill some of the most high-demand jobs in college sports.
Crafting a winning roster requires thoughtful strategy and painstaking diligence, but schools have come to realize that a celebrity presence doesn't hurt, either.
A look at three primary types of GM: The active pro athlete, the high-profile retiree and the pioneers.
Steph Curry
Davidson made a splash when it announced Steph Curry as the assistant general manager of its men's and women's basketball teams in March. He was a star at Davidson before becoming the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 draft and a perennial All-Star for the Golden State Warriors.
Curry earned the title after co-creating an eight-figure fund to support Davidson athletes alongside 2005 graduate Matt Berman. His flashy new title won't take any time away from his on-court efforts.
''There's no performance reviews at all. It's a volunteer honorary title based on the fund that Steph and Ayesha and the Curry family and the Berman family started for us,'' Davidson basketball GM Austin Buntz said.