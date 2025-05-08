From Oval Office blowout to landmark minerals deal, how Ukraine's diplomacy unfolded

KYIV, Ukraine — Last fall, weeks before Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy floated a pitch that proposed, among other things, an economic deal that would allow Washington access to Ukraine's largely untapped minerals and deepen strategic ties.
Under pressure from Western allies and amid global war fatigue, Zelenskyy saw that the days of Biden administration-era robust military aid might be numbered, and so the pitch was part of the Ukrainian leader's so-called victory plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. It was an offer that would appeal to Trump's penchant for transactions-based diplomacy in hopes of ensuring a steady flow of future American support in return.
Seven months later, a landmark deal between Ukraine and the Trump administration on Ukraine's mineral resources was inked. But the road in between was paved with mutual recriminations, a historic Oval Office blowout, ''hundreds'' of revisions, and finally, a chance meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral.
Last minute snags threatened to undermine the signing of the agreement, but in the end Ukraine secured a deal that, once set in motion, brings closer ties with the U.S. and a provides a vehicle for future military assistance. Ukraine's parliament is expected to pass the agreement on Thursday, and other documents pertaining to the deal are being finalized.
''It seems to me that this is the first time in history that the United States considers Ukraine as a long-term strategic partner, economically,'' Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said at a media briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, hours before the parliament vote.
Here's a timeline of the deal's conception and signing:
September: Zelenskyy makes a pitch
In response to rising pressure from Western allies and clear battlefield disadvantages, Zelenskyy outlines a so-called victory plan to end the war. The plan sought to strengthen Kyiv's negotiating hand and proposed measures to boost its military potential, but also economic partnerships with Western allies.