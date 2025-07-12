Sports

From one 14 to another, White Sox great Konerko gets gift from Pope Leo XIV in honor of 2005 title

White Sox great Paul Konerko got a present from one No. 14 to another in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series championship run — a jersey signed by noted Chicago fan Pope Leo XIV.

The Associated Press
July 12, 2025 at 9:49PM

CHICAGO — White Sox great Paul Konerko got a present from one No. 14 to another in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series championship run — a jersey signed by noted Chicago fan Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, presented Konerko a jersey with the new pontiff's signature on the back during a ceremony prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians. It had the six-time All-Star's last name and ''Pope Leo'' above the No. 14.

Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan.

Prevost attended the 2005 World Series opener against Houston in Chicago. He watched from Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2 as the White Sox beat the Astros 5-3 on the way to a four-game sweep and their first title since 1917.

In May, the team unveiled a graphic installation near the seat paying tribute to Pope Leo and that moment. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie.

Members of the 2005 team are in Chicago this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the championship run. The White Sox debuted uniform patches honoring late closer Bobby Jenks, who died last week in Portugal, where he was being treated for stomach cancer. On Friday, the team unveiled a statue of former ace Mark Buehrle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints

Max Fried threw a cutter that Jon Berti foul tipped, got the ball back from catcher Austin Wells, looked at his left hand and tilted his head with a pained look as he stared into the outfield.

Sports

Boyd wins All-Star matchup as Fried exits with blister and Cubs stop Yankees' 5-game win streak

Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton hits for the cycle, the first at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010