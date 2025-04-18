From old guys chasing the Stanley Cup to new players breaking in, what to watch in the NHL playoffs

The puck drops on the first round of the NHL playoffs Saturday when Winnipeg hosts St. Louis followed by the must-see matchup of Colorado and Dallas.
The other six series get going next week, from the Toronto-Ottawa Battle of Ontario to Tuesday's opener of another cross-state showdown between Tampa Bay and defending champion Florida.
An infusion of young talent fresh to the league in recent weeks, a handful of veterans in their mid-to-late 30s chasing the Stanley Cup and the best goaltender in the league this season looking to change his reputation are among the things to watch as the playoffs unfold.
"There's a million different storylines that I love," retired tough guy Paul Bissonnette said.
New guys
Just like Chris Kreider did for the New York Rangers in 2012, Tom Wilson for Washington in 2013 and Cale Makar for Colorado in 2019, a handful of teams have added top prospects just in time to make a difference at the most important time of year.
The class of 2025 is headlined by Montreal's Ivan Demidov, St. Louis' Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota's Zeev Buium and Washington's Ryan Leonard. The hype around Demidov — one podcast even had a livestream of him arriving off his flight into Canada — has been the hottest because the 19-year-old Russian winger was considered the best young player not in the NHL.
''There's a 19-year-old kid that played his first game (Monday night), Ivan Demidov,'' longtime forward-turned-ESPN color analyst Ray Ferraro said. ''He scored a goal and an assist. The building almost fell over in Montreal. It was amazing to watch.''