Nation
Nearly 100 remain missing after condo tower collapses in Florida
The Champlain Towers South drew people from around the globe to enjoy life on South Florida's Atlantic Coast, some for a night, some to live. A couple from Argentina and their young daughter. A beloved retired Miami-area teacher and his wife. Orthodox Jews from Russia. Israelis. The sister of Paraguay's first lady. Others from South America.
From offices to sports courts, pandemic spurs home improvement projects
Being at home more gave these Woodburyhomeowners the incentive needed to remodel to family's needs
Olympics
Wiskus stands second after Day 1 of Olympic gymnastics trials
The former Gophers gymnast kept it consistent, even on the high bar that plagued him at the U.S. Championships.
Business
A snapshot of the bipartisan infrastructure agreement
President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement to significantly boost infrastructure spending, though considerable hurdles remain before the blueprint unveiled Thursday becomes reality.
Politics
House GOP leader to meet with officer hurt in Capitol riot
A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting.