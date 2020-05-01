Javon Kinlaw didn't attend junior college so that he could become one the most feared defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference or go on to the NFL.

He just wanted a place to stay and enough to eat.

"Just having three meals," Kinlaw said of his motivation at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Such basic necessities were never a given growing up. Kinlaw was homeless for most of his childhood in Washington, D.C., sometimes staying in a cramped basement with his brother and mother. There was no electricity or water, so the family would have to heat water from a neighbor's garden hose to take a shower.

Kinlaw wore the same clothes every day and was often picked on, becoming leery of others. That remained the case when he moved to South Carolina as a teenager so that he could live with his father in a more stable environment.

Already 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds by age 15, he was discovered as a football prospect when his father mentioned his son's size to an assistant football coach at the DMV.

"The guy hadn't played any football. He was very raw," Goose Creek High head coach Chuck Reedy told the Charleston, S.C., Post & Courier in 2018. "But we just took him under our wing because he didn't have a lot of support."

After Kinlaw committed to South Carolina, coach Will Muschamp urged him to leave Goose Creek in the middle of his senior year and enroll at Jones College, a junior college in southeastern Mississippi offering a three-semester GED program that would meet South Carolina's admission requirements. Kinlaw agreed, but not because he imagined it was a path to college or the NFL.

"It was just important to have a stable place," he says.

He improved his academic standing enough in one year to earn a scholarship to South Carolina.

In December, Kinlaw graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. His mother, Leesa James-Exum, says she stared in wonder at her son as he stood there in his cap and gown.

"It's a dream come true," she told him.

After logging 35 tackles and six sacks last season on the way to being selected a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Kinlaw was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 14

It took considerable slimming down to get there, Kinlaw going from 350 pounds to 315 and then to his current 324 after resisting the temptation to eat entire boxes of pizza.

"I'm kind of picky a lot more now," Kinlaw said before last season. "I eat a lot more greens."

He found new motivation with the birth of his daughter, Eden Amara, now a year old. He's more focused on football these days, saying he wants to become the best defensive tackle ever to play the game, but his thoughts never stray from what it will mean to provide for the daughter who has become the primary joy in his life.

Through his senior year he doted on Eden, rushing home from morning classes to hold her and change her diapers as his girlfriend went to class, determined to be the father who is never far away.

"Everything I'm doing is for her," he says.

"I'm not focused on getting money and getting cars and trying to get girls," he says. "I just want my kids to be great. I want them to be like kings and queens."

The Washington Post and Associated Press contributed to this report.