From frustration to joy: What I learned about getting a hearing aid

NEW YORK — My first tip-off were the little things, the high-pitched little things: the doorbell and ringtones my kids could hear but I could not.
Then it was the garbled-sounding conversations, and the accompanying annoyance of having to ask people to repeat themselves. Or worse, giving up and just playing along without being able to follow everything that was being said.
Even then, I stalled for years before finally going through the process of getting a hearing aid. How do you even begin? Will it look clunky and make me feel like a dinosaur? And the cost!
Getting a hearing test, and confirmation that I needed a hearing aid, was just the beginning.
Finding an expert
The doctor handed me a list of places I could go to get fitted. I made some calls and narrowed it down to the places that took my insurance and my zero-interest health care credit card.
The first couple places were demoralizing: I walked in, was told it'd be $7,000 for the ''best'' option (they mysteriously didn't happen to have any other options handy), then marched right back out the door, utterly discouraged.
I started asking friends and neighbors whether they wore a hearing aid, or knew anyone at all with a hearing aid, and could point me to a good audiologist.