Feeling Blue in 2020? You're Not Alone



"Paul, you're a weatherguy. Stick to weather. Stay in your lane!"

I hear that every now and then and I have to chuckle. We all have the freedom to talk about anything on our minds. Many brave Americans fought and bled for that right.



Yesterday a friend reached out to check on me and make sure I was OK. We're all stressed, and some have it (much) worse than others. A recent study shows the percentage of Americans suffering from depression has risen from 9 percent pre-pandemic to 28 percent today. Take a moment and call/text /Facetime a friend or family member. Physical distancing doesn't have to mean social distancing. We need connections now more than ever.

And if you are feeling depressed and feeling like things are spiraling out of control you can always reach out to a counselor at SAVE.org or by calling the National Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Back to my "lane". Models bring another surge of showery rains into Minnesota this afternoon, and Saturday will be unsettled and damp with a few hours of showers.



Sunday should restore your faith in a Minnesota September, and we'll come close to 80F in the metro area the first half of next week before another (inevitable) cool front.

Call me crazy, but it still beats raging wildfires, earthquakes & storms big enough to have their own names.

Oregon Fire Forces 500,000 to Evacuate as Blazes Across American West Kill Eight. No, this is not "normal weather". The Guardian has the latest: "More than 500,000 people in Oregon have been forced to evacuate as unprecedented wildfires rage across the state, amounting to more than 10% of the population, authorities said Thursday. Wildfires searing through the American west have killed at least eight people, leveled entire neighborhoods and displaced tens of thousands, forcing stretched firefighting crews to make tough decisions about where to deploy. The situation is especially acute in Oregon where fire conditions not seen in three decades have fueled huge blazes that have killed at least three people, destroyed at least five towns and forced the evacuation of communities from the southern border to the Portland suburbs..."

Another Free Watering. A surge of showers arrive from the south later today, with the best chance of rain coming Friday night - precipitation becoming more spotty and hit-or-miss on Saturday. NOAA NDFD data predicts about a third of an inch of rain by Saturday evening for the Twin Cities.

Cue the Warm Front. We've earned a warming trend, and it's still coming. Daytime highs should approach 80F by Monday and Tuesday of next week, cooling very slightly by Wednesday before another, more vigorous cool front arrives late next week. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

A September Roller Coaster. After a few unusually chilly days (for early September) temperatures are forecast to mellow the first half of next week. ECMWF has been consistently predicting highs near 80F next Monday and Tuesday. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Lukewarm Late September. GFS guidance 2 weeks out suggests temperatures close to average for much of the USA, with heat lingering from California across the southern USA. And a possible hurricane strike for Florida. That's the definition of low-confidence.

Definition of Weather Whiplash. From 104F to nearly 4" of snow two days later? Good grief. You get the Golden Whiplash Award, Ordway, Colorado.

The Swamp Just Got Swampier. Washington D.C. experienced widespread flooding on Thursday from slow-moving thunderstorms. It doesn't take a tropical system to inundate many large east coast cities.

Wildfires Rage Across Western USA. The scenes are apocalyptic - the stories, heartbreaking. USA TODAY has an update: "Heavy winds sweeping across the West fueled fast-growing wildfires Wednesday and forced mass evacuations as firefighters battled gamely to protect lives, homes and businesses. More than 90 major fires that have burned more than 5,300 square miles – almost the size of Connecticut – are raging in 13 Western states, according to a count by the National Fire Information Center. At least seven people are confirmed to have died, including three in Butte County, California, according to Sheriff Kory Honea. Another 12 people are missing in Butte County, the sheriff said. The fires were also blamed for three deaths in Oregon, and one in Washington state. Thick smoke completely blocked sunlight in some large areas, and distant flames turned the sky orange in others..."

Fourth Hottest Meteorological Summer on Record for USA. Details via Details via NOAA : "August 2020 will be remembered for its extreme heat and violent weather: The U.S. endured heat waves, hurricanes, a devastating derecho and raging wildfires out West. Meteorological summer — June through August’s end — was a standout: It ranked 4th hottest and in the driest one-third of all summers in the historical record...For meteorological summer (June through August), the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. was 73.6 degrees F — 2.2 degrees above the average. Summer 2020 ended with the ranking of 4th-hottest summer on record. The precipitation total for summer was 7.99 inches (0.33 of an inch below average), which ranked in the driest third of the record..."

File photo : NOAA.

California Heat Wave Fits a Trend. NASA's Earth Observatory has a good explainer: "...These recent heatwaves are “not surprising at all” to Glynn Hulley, a climate researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, lasting longer, and increasing in nighttime temperature and humidity, particularly in urban regions such as the Los Angeles basin.” Hulley and colleagues published a study in July 2020 showing how heatwaves became more frequent, intense, and longer-lasting in Southern California from 1950 to 2020. Using ground-based data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the team examined temperatures over inland urban, rural, and coastal urban areas. Heatwave activity showed the largest change in inland urban areas such as Los Angeles County, which Hulley said is most likely because they are farther away from coastal breezes and because urban areas act as heat islands—consisting of less cooling vegetation and more heat-absorbing surfaces (roads, buildings) that re-radiate heat stored during the daytime..."

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Thursday, September 10th, 2020:

Western Wildfires

Fires Burning Out West. We continue to track numerous large wildfires burning across the western United States. These fires have caused many evacuation orders and warnings across the region. Get more information on wildfires burning out west from:

CalFire (California fires only): https://www.fire.ca.gov/ incidents/

incidents/ InciWeb (including California fires that CalFire is not in charge of): https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/

Fire Danger Today. Elevated fire danger continues across the western United States today, however, the good news is the pattern that has supported the extreme fire conditions the past several days is weakening. Hot and dry weather continues, but winds will weaken across the region. Fires will still be able to spread easily due to winds and the dry conditions in place. Due to the continued fire weather concerns across the Northwest, Fire Weather Warnings remain in place.

Air Quality Concerns. Due to all the wildfire smoke in the air, air quality values will continue to be poor across the western United States. Areas like Seattle, Medford, and some portions of the Bay Area and around Los Angeles are expected to see air unhealthy for sensitive groups. The air will be unhealthy in the Redding and Fresno areas. We are expecting air in the very unhealthy category for places like Eugene, OR, and Oroville, CA.

Atlantic Tropical Update

Paulette, Rene, And Other Areas Of Interest. As we look at the Atlantic, there is a lot of activity to talk about. First, the named systems:

Tropical Storm Paulette should start to weaken soon, but restrengthen over the weekend. This system is expected to impact Bermuda as a hurricane early next week.

Tropical Storm Rene could still become a hurricane for a short amount of time this weekend at it moves off in a northwestward direction. This storm is not a threat to land in the next five days.

Other areas of interest include:

The area of low pressure that has been tracking toward the Mid-Atlantic will move inland later today and has a 0% chance of formation.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms northeast of the central Bahamas will move across the Bahamas and Florida tomorrow and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is a chance this system could slowly develop next week in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and it currently has a 30% chance of formation in the next five days.

An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico also has a chance of formation as it moves westward/southwestward into early next week. This system currently has a 20% chance of formation.

A tropical wave moving off Africa today is expected to become a tropical depression this weekend or early next week with a 90% chance of formation in the next five days.

Another tropical wave will move off Africa this weekend and already has a 40% chance of formation in the next five days.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

La Nina Signal Increasing. A cool phase of the Pacific correlates with a heightened tropical storm/hurricane risk for the Atlantic and Gulf going into October, and a (possible) cold bias east of the Rockies as we push into the winter season. That's low confidence, because every La Nina cycle is different.

MEGA Drive Could Enable Interstellar Travel, Says Jim Woodward. Visiting nearby stars? Maybe there's a better (faster) way to get there, according to a post at Big Think: "From health concerns to funding, there's no shortage of obstacles preventing humans from traveling beyond our solar system. But the main obstacle is propulsion: Our spacecraft are simply too slow and too reliant on fuel to realistically make a voyage to Alpha Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. So, what do we need? Something like a reactionless drive — an engine that moves a spacecraft without exhausting a finite stock of propellant. So far, such a device only exists in science fiction. But for the past few decades, physicist Jim Woodward has been trying to change that..."

Illustration of SSI Lambda: SSI: Space Studies Institute via YouTube.

Now There's an iMask. Not available to the general public - yet. Fortune explains: "Apple has developed masks that the company is beginning to distribute to corporate and retail employees to limit the spread of Covid-19. The Apple Face Mask is the first created in-house by the Cupertino, Calif.-technology giant for its staff. The other, called ClearMask, was sourced elsewhere. Apple previously made a different face shield for medical workers and distributed millions of other masks across the health-care sector. Apple told staff that the Face Mask was developed by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams, the same groups that work on devices such as the iPhone and iPad..."

Image credit : Bloomberg. "Apple masks worn by workers at a store in Singapore." Source: instagram.com/deirdre.at.apple

Transparent Public Toilets Unveiled in Tokyo Parks - But They Also Offer Privacy. A story at NPR caught my eye: "There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park," according to architect Shigeru Ban's firm. "The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside." Transparent walls can address both of those worries, Ban says, by showing people what awaits them inside. After users enter the restroom and lock the door, the powder room's walls turn a powdery pastel shade — and are no longer see-through. "Using a new technology, we made the outer walls with glass that becomes opaque when the lock is closed, so that a person can check inside before entering," the Nippon Foundation says..."

Photo credit : "A woman enters a public restroom with transparent walls in Tokyo's Shibuya ward. Architect Shigeru Ban designed the bathroom in a way to reassure anyone entering the toilet." Satoshi Nagare/The Nippon Foundation.

60 F. maximum Twin Cities temperature on Thursday.

74 F. average high on September 10.

79 F. MSP high on September 10, 2019.

September 11, 1980: 3.35 inches of rain fall in St. Cloud.

September 11, 1942: A line of thunderstorms races across Minnesota at 70 mph, producing severe winds that would destroy 651 barns in a 30 mile wide, 180 mile long path.

September 11, 1931: The daytime high in St. Cloud was 96 degrees.

September 11, 1931: Summer still has its grip on Minnesota, with a high of 111 degrees at Beardsley.

September 11, 1900: The soggy remains of the Galveston Hurricane bring 6.65 inches of rain to St. Paul over two days.

September 11, 1807: Thick smoky weather is noted at Pembina. (source: Twin Cities National Weather Service).

FRIDAY: Sunny start, PM showers. Winds: SE 8-13. High: 61



SATURDAY: Unsettled with a few showers. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 55. High: 64



SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 56. High: 75



MONDAY: Patchy clouds, trending milder. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: 78



TUESDAY: Sunshine with a warm breeze. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 81



WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, very few complaints. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 61. High: 75



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, gusty and cooler. Winds: N 15-30+. Wake-up: 52. High: 69

Climate Stories...

California's Wildfires are 500 Percent Larger Due to Climate Change. Fires are burning bigger, hotter and longer, consuming more acreage in the process. The Atlantic connects the dots to a warmer, drier climate: "...Californians may feel like they’re enduring an epidemic of fire. The past decade has seen half of the state’s 10 largest wildfires and seven of its 10 most destructive fires, including last year’s Camp Fire, the state’s deadliest wildfire ever. A new study, published this week in the journal Earth’s Future, finds that the state’s fire outbreak is real—and that it’s being driven by climate change. Since 1972, California’s annual burned area has increased more than fivefold, a trend clearly attributable to the warming climate, according to the paper. The trend is dominated by fires like the Mendocino Complex Fire—huge blazes that start in the summer and feed mostly on timberland. Over the past five decades, these summertime forest fires have increased in size by roughly 800 percent. This effect is so large that it is driving the state’s overall increase in burned area..."

California Wildfires Growing Bigger, Moving Faster Than Ever. Associated Press provides context and perspective: "...They are only the latest examples of what a half-dozen fire experts agreed is more extreme fire behavior driven by drought and warming temperatures they attribute to climate change. Among the most concerning developments is that fast-moving wildfires leave less time for warnings or evacuations. Recently “we have seen multiple fires expand by tens of thousands of acres in a matter of hours, and 30 years or more ago that just wasn’t fire behavior that we saw,” said Jacob Bendix, a professor of geography and the environment at Syracuse University who studies wildfires. Hotter temperatures, longer fire seasons and an estimated 140 million dead trees from a five-year drought mean that “fires in California are moving faster and growing larger,” said University of Utah fire expert Philip Dennison..."

Wildfires and Weather Extremes: It's Not Coincidence, It's Climate Change. Since the dawn of time Earth has experienced wild swings in weather - but a warmer, wetter climate is triggering more intense weather extremes, with greater frequency. CBS News reports: "Right on the heels of arguably the West Coast's most intense heat wave in modern history comes the most ferocious flare-up of catastrophic wildfires in recent memory. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles east, a 60-degree temperature drop over just 18 hours in Wyoming and Colorado was accompanied by an extremely rare late-summer dumping of up to 2 feet of snow. It's not coincidence, it's climate change. These kinds of dystopian weather events, happening often at the same time, are exactly what scientists have been warning about for decades. While extreme weather is a part of the natural cycle, the recent uptick in the ferocity and frequency of these extremes, scientists say, is evidence of an acceleration of climate impacts, some of which were underestimated by climate computer models..."

Americans Want Climate Change News. Media Should Give It To Them. The Boston Globe reports: "...There is a name for this relentless series of weather disasters: climate change. But you would not know this from the network news. Of the 50 segments on Hurricane Laura, for example, broadcast by ABC, CBS, and NBC, not one mentioned climate change. CNN did little better. According to research by my organization, End Climate Silence, none of the prime time CNN news shows mentioned climate change either. Perhaps television news producers fear that the American public has no appetite for climate reporting, given the onslaught of news about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the 2020 election. Yet new polling shows that the vast majority of Americans, including majorities of Republicans, actually want journalists to explain the connection between extreme weather and climate change..."

Graphic credit : Media Matters.

It's a Race Against Heat, and Humanity is Losing. Here's the intro to a post at Bloomberg Green: "Add this to your already long list of 2020 oddities: Greenhouse gas emissions are projected to experience their steepest drop in modern history while the world remains on track to mark its second-hottest, if not hottest, year. The two facts demonstrate the relentless pace of climate change and the extreme measures we need to take to slow it down. It’s a perverse race: The later we cut emissions, the faster the planet warms. Right now, it’s one humanity is losing. While temperatures can vary from one year to another, the trend is clear: Nine of the 10 hottest years on record have happened during the 21st century..."

Map Source : Copernicus Climate Change Service

US Report Warns Climate Change Could Create Economic Chaos. Here's a clip from CNN.com: "...The far-reaching consequences of climate change have the ability to create chaos in the financial system and disrupt the American economy, according to a federal report released Wednesday. The report, the first of its kind by a US government entity, calls for Congress to swiftly impose a price on carbon and urges financial regulators to "more urgently and decisively" work to understand and blunt the looming economic damage from climate change. "Climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system and to its ability to sustain the American economy," the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's climate subcommittee wrote..."

File image : NOAA.

US Regulators Woke Up and Realized Climate Change Could Cause a Financial Crisis. Grist has more perspective on a wake-up call for Wall Street: "For the first time in U.S. history, a federal regulatory agency has put out a report recognizing climate change as a major threat to the economy. The report , which was commissioned by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and released on Wednesday, explains plainly that even if the world begins reducing emissions tomorrow, one only need to look around at the fires and floods plaguing the country to see that the stockpile of CO2 in the atmosphere has put the stability of the U.S. financial system at risk. The report is the result of a vote the CFTC made a year ago, with unanimous support from its two Democratic and three Republican members, to put together a Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee tasked with examining climate risks and proposing solutions..."

File image : Associated Press.

Billion Dollar Disasters. Up for a little light reading? Here's an excerpt of a 111-page PDF from Environmental Defense Fund: "...Harbingers of the future, these costs are borne by homeowners, businesses, farmers, ranchers, taxpayers, and government. In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially, federal, state, and local governments will be hard-pressed to provide adequate resources for response and recovery from weather disasters. As of this writing, COVID-19 federal aid is estimated to be in the range of $1 trillion to $3 trillion (Restuccia and Davidson 2020). Even before the pandemic, federal and state disaster resources were already strained, with climate change-fueled extreme weather events increasing in frequency and intensity, and more people living in at-risk locations. The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that between 2005 and 2019, the federal government, including FEMA and other agencies, has spent at least $450 billion on weather disaster assistance, an average of $30 billion per year (GAO 2019). It is easy to imagine that, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar level of aid may not be available for weather disaster assistance..."

Western Wildfires Burning Larger, Longer and Hotter. Here's an excerpt from a post by Climate Central: "Human-caused climate change is adding to the heaping tinderbox of wildfire risk. Warmer temperatures and worsening drought make for more dry vegetation, elevating the risk of a fire igniting and the fire spreading. The West has warmed nearly two degrees on average since the 1980s, while the number of acres burned by wildfires has exploded. In California, over 12 million acres have burned between 1980 and 2019, which is more than any other western state included in our analysis. The increasing size of wildfires coupled with more people and homes at risk also puts a strain on emergency services. Even hundreds of miles from a blaze, smoke waves from wildfires can endanger public health 一 particularly among at-risk populations, including people with chronic health conditions and outdoor laborers like farm workers..."

Banned From Considering Climate Change, Insurers May Soon Flee California And Its Fires: This is an extraordinary development; headlines and links via Climate Nexus: "California home insurers may abandon the state in the face of near-certain losses as wildfires engulf the state and prohibitions on accounting for climate risk when setting premiums, the New York Times reported. Climate change has worsened the state's wildfires in recent years, and last year the state implemented a nonrenewable ban on insurance companies cancelling policies in the face of around 800,000 potential cancelations. That prohibition, however, is about to expire and state law limits whether and how much insurance companies can increase premiums and prohibits insurers from setting rates based on expected future changes. “From homeowners’ point of view, this is scary,” Char Miller, a professor of environmental analysis and history at Pomona College near Los Angeles, told the Times. It will leave insurers asking, “‘Why am I insuring something that I know is going to be destroyed?’” Miller said. Legislation to reform California's homeowner's insurance laws failed last month in the State Senate. “We will never, ever, have enough fire engines to park in every driveway,” David Shew, a former staff chief at Cal Fire, told the Times. “It’s only going to get worse.” (New York Times $; Climate Signals background: Wildfires)

Climate Change Will Transform What it Means to be a Homeowner. Quartz examines the trends with real estate - will certain parts of the USA become uninsurable? Here's an excerpt: "...For people considering buying homes in many parts of the US, the answer is increasingly no. Some areas in the American South will be too hot to be livable; others in California will be so susceptible to wildfires that they will be uninsurable. Areas of some states, such as Florida and Louisiana, are virtually guaranteed to be underwater in the coming decades. In many cases, potential homeowners are left to divine this potential risk on their own. Regulations around disclosing flood and fire risk vary by state. In California, for example, insurance companies looking to reduce their wildfire risk are raising prices in the most vulnerable areas; so many buyers have backed out of sales that some real estate companies now require buyers to get an insurance quote before putting an offer on a house. In many cases, unless a shopper has done their research, they might not know if they have to get insurance until after they buy..."

Photo credit : U.S. Coast Guard.

Federal Report Warns of Financial Havoc from Climate Change. Here's the intro to a story at The New York Times (paywall): "A report commissioned by federal regulators overseeing the nation’s commodities markets has concluded that climate change threatens U.S. financial markets, as the costs of wildfires, storms, droughts and floods spread through insurance and mortgage markets, pension funds and other financial institutions. “A world wracked by frequent and devastating shocks from climate change cannot sustain the fundamental conditions supporting our financial system,” concluded the report, “Managing Climate Risk in the Financial System,” which was requested last year by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and set for release on Wednesday morning..."

Trump Appointee-Commissioned Report Finds Climate Poses 'Major Risk' To US Financial System: Climate Nexus has more headlines and links: "A massive, first-of-its-kind report, commissioned by Trump appointees and compiled by dozens of analysts from firms across the economy, says "climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system and to its ability to sustain the American economy." The findings themselves are not entirely new, but the fact that they were published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulatory body charged with overseeing the complex financial instruments that set the prices of commodities like corn, wheat, and oil, carries significant importance. This is the first federal government report of its kind to focus on the effects of climate change on financial markets. “It was shocking when they asked me to do this,” Robert Litterman, the chairman of the panel that produced the report and a founding partner of Kepos Capital, told the New York Times. “This is members of the entire community involved in financial markets saying with one voice, ‘This is a serious problem, and it has to be addressed.’” (New York Times $, Politico Pro $, Reuters, New York Magazine)

Wall Street file image : Wikipedia.

States are Doing What Big Government Won't Do to Stop Climate Change, and Want Stimulus Funds to Help. Here's a clip from InsideClimate News: "...In Maine, state officials are working to help residents install 100,000 high efficiency heat pumps in their homes, part of a strategy for electrifying the state. In California, an in-demand grant program helps the state's largest industry—agriculture, not technology—to pursue a greener, more sustainable future. Across Appalachia, solar panels are appearing on rooftops of community centers in what used to be coal towns. The Trump administration may have pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, but most states and many rural areas in America have developed their own plans for reducing carbon emissions and moving away from fossil fuels as they maneuver—often aggressively—to address the threat of climate change..."

The Environmental Racism Threatening South Carolina's Black Communities. Quartz looks at system inequality and climate risk: "...Climate change really is a Black issue,” said Bernard Powers, interim CEO of IAAM. “People who live close to the coast as we do, we’re the ones who are going to be affected by potential damage from increasingly devastating hurricanes.” But natural disasters are not the only force threatening to unseat Black South Carolinians from their homes. In the last 60 years, as politicians and developers sought to turn the region into a tourism powerhouse, rising costs have displaced many Black residents. Those economic realities make it far more likely that a storm will turn temporary dislocations into permanent ones—threatening the Black Lowcountry’s cultural survival..."