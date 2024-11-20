From fashion to sports, coffee table books are great holiday options

In the summer of 2023, at age 102, style icon Iris Apfel began work on this book. She called it her ''legacy'' book. She died the following March but her voice lives on in the memories she put down here. ''The book is about living. Creating. Coloring life,'' she wrote in the introduction. What follows is just that: a technicolor journey in words and pictures through Apfel's childhood, marriage, work and home. What a treat to hear her voice again. Easily browsable with digestible text. Abrams. $50.