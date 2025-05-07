From 'conclave' to 'white smoke,' a glossary of terms used in a papal transition

The current dean is Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. He is the head of the College of Cardinals who informs the rest of the cardinals and the ambassadors to the Holy See of the pope's death once he learns of it from the camerlengo. He convenes the conclave and presides as the electors take their oaths. Since Re is 91, he cannot vote, so he will leave the Sistine Chapel once the conclave begins and the most senior cardinal, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, takes over.