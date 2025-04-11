From classifying immigrants as dead to deportation: A guide to actions on Trump immigration policies

President Donald Trump's immigration agenda is playing out in numerous ways Friday, from hearings in key cases on the government's power to deport people to the start of a registry required for all those who are in the country illegally.
And on Thursday, immigration developments came on multiple fronts as federal officials work on the president's promise to carry out mass deportations and double down on his authority to do so. The Supreme Court ruled in the case of a mistakenly deported man, and the administration's classification of thousands of living immigrants as dead came to light.
Here is a breakdown of some of what has happened so far and what is ahead on the immigration front.
The Supreme Court says officials must work to bring back a mistakenly deported man
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Trump administration must work to bring back a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a prison in El Salvador.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran citizen who had an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears he would face persecution from local gangs. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported him anyway to El Salvador, where he's been held in a notorious prison.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis had ordered Abrego Garcia returned to the U.S. by midnight Monday. The Supreme Court order requires the government to facilitate his release from custody.
The two sides are expected back in a Maryland court Friday, although the Trump administration had asked for a delay until Monday. Abrego Garcia's lawyers called that request ''another stunning display of arrogance and cruelty."