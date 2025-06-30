From Basel to Zurich: Discover the cities and stadiums hosting Euro 2025

Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund has a capacity of 22,700 and is home to an athletics club and three soccer teams. Concerts have been staged there as well as men's and women's international matches and three group stage games at Euro 2008. It will host five matches at Euro 2025, including two of defending champion England's group games and a quarterfinal and semifinal. In 1960, Armin Hary became the first man to run 100 meters in 10 seconds on the track at the old Letzigrund stadium, which was demolished and rebuilt, reopening in 2007. Many athletes have set world records at the Weltklasse Zürich, a track and field meeting that has been held at the stadium for nearly 100 years.