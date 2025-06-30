From Basel to Zurich: Discover the cities and stadiums hosting Euro 2025

The Women's European Championship will be played in eight cities across Switzerland.
The 31 matches will be spread across Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, Sion, St. Gallen, Thun and Zurich. The opening game features Iceland against Finland on Wednesday at Arena Thun.
Four of the stadiums have held matches in the men's European Championship, when Switzerland co-hosted the tournament with Austria in 2008.
Here's a closer look at the cities and stadiums:
Basel
Commonly considered to be the cultural capital of Switzerland, Basel boasts a rich history and is home to the oldest public art collection in the world, housed in the Kunstmuseum Basel since 1661. Basel is Switzerland's third-most-populous city and is situated in the northwest of the country, bordering both France and Germany. The Dreiländereck of Basel, also known as the tripoint, is a monument marking the exact point where the borders meet. Tennis great Roger Federer was born in Basel and is a big fan of its local soccer team.
Stadium: St. Jakob-Park is Switzerland's largest soccer venue, with a capacity of 34,250. It will host five matches, including the final on July 27 and the home nation's opening match on Wednesday. It is the home of Swiss national champion Basel so has regularly hosted Champions League matches as well as Euro 2008 quarterfinals and a semifinal, and a Europa League final in 2016. The stadium is nicknamed ''Joggeli'' by the fans — a diminutive of ''Jakob'' in the local dialect. It has also hosted many concerts.
Bern