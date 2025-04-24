From banning tech to ending sister-city ties, US states have at least 240 anti-China proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. — State lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced at least 240 anti-China proposals this year, aiming to ensure public funds don't buy Chinese technology or even T-shirts, coffee mugs and key chains for tourists. They're also targeting sister-city relationships between American and Chinese communities.
After years celebrating trade ties with China, states don't want police to buy Chinese drones, government agencies to use Chinese apps, software or parts, or public pension systems to invest in Chinese companies. A new Kansas law covers artificial intelligence and medical equipment, while in Arkansas, the targets include sister-city ties and state and local contracts for promotional items. Tennessee now prohibits health insurance coverage for organ transplants performed in China or with organs from China.
''Either the United States or China is going to lead the world in the next few decades,'' Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after successfully pushing a wide-ranging ''Communist China Defense'' package into law. ''For me, I want it to be the U.S.''
The push started well before President Donald Trump imposed 145% tariffs on China, but his posture is encouraging state officials, particularly fellow Republicans. Sanders said her efforts compliment Trump's trade policies.
Trump's first term prompted a shift
Anti-China proposals have been introduced this year in at least 41 states, but mostly in GOP-controlled legislatures, according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural.
Trump's rhetoric encouraged the push since his first term, said Kyle Jaros, an associate professor of global affairs at the University of Notre Dame who writes about China's relationships with U.S. states. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic soured American attitudes.
''The first Trump administration had a very different message than the preceding Obama administration about state and local engagement with China,'' Jaros said. ''It tended to not see the value.''