From a massive hit to a breakaway goal: Sam Bennett's unforgettable moment in the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. — In a single shift, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett showed why he's been one of the most unstoppable players in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bennett knocked Vasily Podkolzin off his feet with a huge hit in the defensive zone, then buried a breakaway goal on the other end moments later.
After the goal, which put the Florida Panthers up 4-1 in the second period of an eventual 6-1 rout of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, Bennett pumped his fist and hugged teammate Matthew Tkachuk, whose mouth was wide open, as if neither could believe what had just happened.
That's who Bennett has been throughout the postseason — a hard-hitting, goal-guzzling centerpiece to Florida's third straight run to the Stanley Cup Final. And after another standout performance that strengthened his case for winning the Conn Smythe Trophy given to the playoff MVP, Bennett has the Panthers two wins away from hoisting a championship trophy for the second straight season.
''He's been an animal this whole playoffs. He's built for this time of year," said Brad Marchand, who opened scoring Monday with his eighth goal of the postseason. ''Just how competitive he is and how intense. Obviously you see the physicality piece. That shift was a perfect example of his game. He blows two guys up and then somehow leads the rush after that and scores a beautiful goal.''
"He can do it all," Marchand continued. "He doesn't get fazed. He competes and battles and he's not scared to go to the dirty areas. ... When you get in this time of year, you have to be able to go into the dirty areas, and he lives there.''
Marchand had so many positive things to say about Bennett's game that his teammate, Sam Reinhart, nudged him during their postgame media session to finish up his answer.
''Sorry, I've got to wrap it up,'' Marchand quipped. ''But he's been great.''