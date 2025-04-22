From 8-man football to competitive CrossFit, some prospects took a different road to the NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker took a somewhat unconventional path to this week's NFL draft.
He initially drew the interest of college scouts while playing high school basketball in Charlottesville, Virginia, but then emerged as a star in eight-man football.
Sanker's rapid ascension from fast-break-style prep games to college captain to the cusp of a pro career sounds more like Hollywood, but Sanker has made it this far with hard work.
"I tried to make the most of it and then the transition to college is a little bit of a learning curve,'' he said, describing the move from his high school's narrower field to a regulation-sized college field. ''But I was willing to learn.''
Sanker fine-tuned his skills in a game that features three fewer players on offense and defense, everyone is an eligible receiver and the potential for high-scoring games is a constant. This version is attractive to schools that lack enough bodies to be competitive in the traditional 11-man style of football.
And with concussion concerns growing and the number of players declining, more schools seem to be opting for a game that typically produces fewer injuries because there are fewer interior line collisions. It also appears to be opening another door to the NFL.
If Sanker makes a roster this fall, he will join a short list of eight-man alums who have played in the NFL since 2017 that includes Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown, recently retired Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, and former running back Tarik Cohen.
Finding players who haven't taken the traditional journeys is hardly a new phenomenon in a world that rewards creativity, athleticism and innovation.