From 1948 to now, a Palestinian woman in Gaza recounts a life of displacement

Throughout the war, UNRWA has led a massive aid effort by humanitarian groups to keep Palestinians alive. But for the past 10 weeks, Israel has barred all food, fuel, medicines and other supplies from entering Gaza, saying it aims to force Hamas to release 58 remaining hostages, fewer than half believed alive. Israel also says Hamas has been siphoning off aid in large quantities, a claim the U.N. denies. Israel has banned UNRWA, saying it has been infiltrated by Hamas, which the agency denies.