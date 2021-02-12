HAMDEN, Conn. — Jacco Fritz registered 18 points and nine rebounds as Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 74-67 on Friday.
Ahamadou Fofana had 16 points for Canisius (4-3, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Malek Green added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Henderson had seven rebounds.
Jacob Rigoni had 17 points for the Bobcats (5-8, 3-6). Savion Lewis added 16 points and Tymu Chenery had 10.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
