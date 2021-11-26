600120822

Friends, family cautiously resume in-person Thanksgiving holiday meals

Last year, Av Gordon's family huddled 6 feet apart on his driveway in Plymouth, wearing masks as they swapped to-go containers for Thanksgiving before meeting up over Zoom as they dined alone at home. This year, like many Americans, they are cautiously resuming gathering in person for the holiday — though it's far from the pre-pandemic normal dinner.