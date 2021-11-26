More from Star Tribune
Minnesotans cautiously resume Thanksgiving celebrations despite spike in COVID cases
The second Turkey Day during the pandemic looked different again this year, not fully back to pre-pandemic holiday festivities just yet.
Friends, family cautiously resume in-person Thanksgiving holiday meals
Last year, Av Gordon's family huddled 6 feet apart on his driveway in Plymouth, wearing masks as they swapped to-go containers for Thanksgiving before meeting up over Zoom as they dined alone at home. This year, like many Americans, they are cautiously resuming gathering in person for the holiday — though it's far from the pre-pandemic normal dinner.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey set for first series at North Dakota since 2017
The teams have played one series in Minneapolis and one in Las Vegas since then. But only one player on the Gophers roster has played a game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
David Anderson, wine expert and music lover, dies at 80
He began his working life as a University of Minnesota administrator, then switched to educating wine buyers as a co-owner of France 44 Wines & Spirits.
Olympics
Diggins won't stop moving forward — at usual high rate of speed, of course
Afton's Jessie Diggins begins the cross-country skiing season Friday, with a goal of making it to the Beijing Olympics in February.